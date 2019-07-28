|
SHELBY- Russell Samuel (Sam) Cooper, 78, passed peacefully the morning of July 27, 2019, at Atrium Health in Charlotte. Sam, a lifelong Cleveland County resident, was born in Shelby on July 16, 1941 to Russell and Ruby Cooper, who predeceased him. He also was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Richards and a son, Jeffrey Cooper.
The entirety of Sam's professional life was spent at Cleveland Regional Medical Center, the place he was born. Starting as the Director of Materials Management, he was promoted several times over the course of his career, culminating as the Vice President-Medical Staff Development. Of many accomplishments, he was most proud of his work with ensuring successful completion of construction projects, especially the new patient tower completed in 1992, and in the recruitment of physicians to the hospital's medical staff. He retired in 2008 after 38 years with the organization.
Sam's civic contributions to the community included serving on United Way committees, the 's 'Heart Ball' Committee, the YMCA board and service club organizations including the Kings Mountain Rotary Club and the Shelby Civitan Club. His pastimes included golf, watersports, motorcycle riding and relaxing at the beach. He had a keen sense of humor and an inquiring mind. At his passing, Sam was surrounded by those who loved him most. Safely rest, God is nigh.
He is survived by a son, Jonathan Cooper, two grandchildren, Lauren Cooper and Zach Cooper, all of Charlotte, as well as a brother, Robert Richards of Atlanta Ga.
The family will receive friends at Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. A private service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Hope's Chest 1042 Sam Elliott Road, Shelby NC 28152 or Clifford Army Rescue Extravaganza PO Box 370 Earl, North Carolina 28038
Published in Shelby Star on July 28, 2019