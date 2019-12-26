|
|
James Samuel Costner, 82 of Meadowood Lane, Shelby passed away, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.
Born May 17, 1937 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late James Ralston Costner and Elizabeth Bridges Costner. He was retired from Eaton Corporation and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Bass Costner and a son-in-law, Chuck Montgomery.
Survivors are his son, Ronnie Costner and wife, Pilar of Kings Mountain; two daughters, Pam Montgomery of Blacksburg, SC and Debbie Chapman and husband, Scott of Lawndale; three sisters, Frances Propst of Shelby, Betsy Biddle of Conyers, GA and Judy Walker of Shelby; five grandchildren, Andy Montgomery (Shay), Jill Parker (Matt), Jessica Willey (Dave), Angela Bradley (Jeff) and Brayden Chapman (Samantha Lail) and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM Friday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Revs. John Bridges and Jimmy Black officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3932 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Shelby NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 26, 2019