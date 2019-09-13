|
|
Samuel Eugene Lee, 69 of Farmway Lane, Shelby passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Brian Center in Gastonia.
Born May 20, 1950 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Franklin Eugene Lee and Sibyl Cathleen Turner Lee. He was employed by Curtiss-Wright Controls and was a member of Lawndale Missionary Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 6 years, Lisa Brackett Lee; three sons, Sammy Lee and wife, Sherrie of Fredericksburg, VA, Derek Lee of Lawndale and Brandon Lee and wife, Stacy of Charlotte; two step children - Tiffany McKee and husband, Brett of Iowa, Louisiana and James Porter and wife, Jessica of
Nashville, TN; two grandchildren, Michael Derek Lee, II and Zoey Alexandria Lee; two step grandchildren, Landon McKee and Karlee McKee; a brother, Barry F. Lee and wife, Linda of Rogersville, Alabama and a sister, Rosanne L. Williamson and husband, Don of Lawndale.
Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM on Sunday at Lawndale Missionary Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
A funeral service will be at 3:30 PM on Sunday at Lawndale Missionary Methodist Church with Rev. Harry Queen and Mr. Fred Towery officiating.
Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to Lawndale Missionary Methodist Church, PO Box 522, Lawndale NC 28090.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
