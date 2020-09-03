Sammy McGill

KINGS MOUNTAIN - Sammy Gene McGill, 72, of 106 Fulton Drive, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby.
He was born on October 25, 1947 in Cleveland County to the late Elsie McGill Froneberger and the late Bill Hill.
Funeral services for Mr. McGill will be private. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook starting at 2:45 PM. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3 p.m. Friday September 4, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place at Mountain Rest Cemetery in Kings Mountain.
