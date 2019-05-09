Home

Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:45 AM
Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel
Samuel Pruitt Jr. Obituary
SHELBY - Samuel Warren G. Pruitt Jr., 52, passed away on May 06, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Jacksonville, FL, to the late Carolyn Faye Clary. Sam was an accomplished automotive mechanic and worked for Brian Gamble Auto and Diesel Inc., and J&B Automotive.

He was an avid Cowboys fan. Sam loved NASCAR and was a diehard Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. fan. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. Sam will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife of 17 years: Roxanna L. Pruitt Sons: Matthew Pruitt (Danielle), Shelby, NC, Stephan McGill (Savannah), Gastonia, NC, Josh Phillips, Kings Mountain, NC and Anthony Braswell, Shelby, NC; daughter: Kristen Rowland, Gastonia, NC; brother: Phillip Pruitt, Carolina Beach, NC; sisters: Cindy Moses (Alford), Lawndale, NC, Kim Hunt (Donnie), Cherryville, NC and Sonya Pruitt, Shelby, NC; grandchildren: Mason Pruitt and Maddalyn Pruitt.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Tim Cochran officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 prior to the service at Harris Funeral Home.

A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.

Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on May 9, 2019
