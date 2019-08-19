|
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Samuel Scott McLeymore, 47, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on August 16, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional in Spartanburg, SC. He was born in Gaston County, NC. Scott was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church where he was a member of the Security Team. He was a former employee of Harris Welco and EATON Corporation and was the co-owner and operator of Touch of Color. Scott was a member of Masonic Lodge 515 in Bessemer City and was a Shriner. He was the lead singer of Truly Redeemed Gospel Group and enjoyed visiting nursing homes and churches to share the gospel through song. Scott enjoyed working on his farm with his animals. He was an avid NASCAR and football fan and loved his Dallas Cowboys. Scott was a humble and devoted follower of Christ. He was a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. Scott will be missed greatly by his family, church family, loved ones and friends.
SURVIVORS: Wife of 4 years: Kimberly Ann McLeymore
Father: Sam McLeymore and wife Peggy Blanton McLeymore, Gaffney, SC
Mother: Mildred Rayfield and husband Keith Rayfield, Kings Mountain, NC
Step-children: Dalton Roper and Brandon Ledford, Kings Mountain, NC
Grandchild: Avery Ledford
Brother: Gregory McLeymore, Charlotte, NC
Sister: LaChelle McLeymore Crosby and husband Phillip, Charlotte, NC and niece and nephew, Milani and Tegan Crosby
Step-siblings: Angel Roach and husband Chris, Blacksburg, SC, Kris Barnette and wife Katherine, Anderson, SC and Andy Rayfield and wife Trish, Cherryville, NC
Step-grandmother: Edith Cribb, Blacksburg, SC
Mother and Father in law: Barbara and Mark Hamrick
Sisters in law: Amy Blackburn and husband David and Carrie Stone
FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church with Pastor Greg Neely, Pastor Jack Phillips officiating
VISITATION: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM prior to the service at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church
