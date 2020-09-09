1/1
Samuel Walton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Dean Walton, age 81 of Shelby, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.

He is survived by his daughter Deanna Walton Bass of Shelby, NC, grandchildren, Ashley Shrewsbury and husband David of Shelby, NC, Gary Beaver and wife Nicole of Shelby, NC, and Alex Summitt of Shelby, NC, three great grandchildren, Madison Shrewsbury, Landon Shrewsbury, and Brennen, a special niece, Teresa Thomas, a faithful canine companion, "Bailey" and numerous nieces and nephews.

Born February 19, 1939 in Cleveland County, Dean was the son of the late Sam and Sallie Wilson Walton and was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Fay Wood Walton, a daughter, Diane Summitt, three sisters, Mary Butler, Dolly Herndon, and Frances Cunningham, and a brother, Joe Walton.

Dean loved his job building furniture. He enjoyed watching American Legion Baseball every year. Dean also enjoyed wrestling, fishing, barbequing, and spending time with his family and friends.

A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery with Pastor William Knaupp officiating.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
7044875811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cleveland Funeral Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved