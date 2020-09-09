Samuel Walton

Samuel Dean Walton, age 81 of Shelby, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.
He is survived by his daughter Deanna Walton Bass of Shelby, NC, grandchildren, Ashley Shrewsbury and husband David of Shelby, NC, Gary Beaver and wife Nicole of Shelby, NC, and Alex Summitt of Shelby, NC, three great grandchildren, Madison Shrewsbury, Landon Shrewsbury, and Brennen, a special niece, Teresa Thomas, a faithful canine companion, "Bailey" and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born February 19, 1939 in Cleveland County, Dean was the son of the late Sam and Sallie Wilson Walton and was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Fay Wood Walton, a daughter, Diane Summitt, three sisters, Mary Butler, Dolly Herndon, and Frances Cunningham, and a brother, Joe Walton.
Dean loved his job building furniture. He enjoyed watching American Legion Baseball every year. Dean also enjoyed wrestling, fishing, barbequing, and spending time with his family and friends.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery with Pastor William Knaupp officiating.
