Sandra Kay Wright, 71 of Hawthorne Road, Shelby passed away, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.
Born September 16, 1947 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Troy Lee Wright and Goldie Lee Smith Wright.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Joy Wright.
Sandi is survived by her husband of 48 years, James Ronald "Dr. Ron" Wright.
Sandi was a member of the American Medical Records Association and a member of Temple Baptist Church in Kings Mountain.
Sandi received the Bachelor of Science degree at Western Carolina University where she graduated Summa Magna Cum Laude and later received the Master of Health Science degree at Western Carolina. She excelled as an office team leader at Cleveland Regional Medical Center (now Atrium) and served as an adjunct instructor of health related studies at Cleveland Community College.
She took her knowledge and skills to others along with her soft voice and patience. Students respected her, loved her and admired her. Sandi also loved to watch her god children as they grew and developed. They filled her with pride and glee. She adored her family, her community and just about everyone including a choclate lab named "Emma" who had big, yellow, dreamy eyes.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Rit Varriale officiating.
Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to Elizabeth Baptist Church, 301 N. Post Road, Shelby NC 28150 or to Cleveland-Rutherford Kidney Association, 1017 N. Washington Street, Shelby NC 28150.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 16, 2019