Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church
Sandy Shelnutt Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" Fortenberry Shelnutt, 62 of Moriah Church Road, passed away, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover.

Born December 3, 1956 in Cleveland County to the late David Paul Fortenberry and Iona "Ike" Self Fortenberry. She was owner and operator of Sandy's Candies and was a member of Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Brian Bridges and a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Hugh Lee Causby.

Survivors include two grandchildren, Savannah Bridges of Shelby and Robbie Bridges of New Jersey and two great-grandchildren, River and Blair Pierce.

A graveside service will be 4:00 PM, Sunday at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church with Rev. Tim Ware officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Fallston, NC 28042 to help with funeral expenses.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 22, 2019
