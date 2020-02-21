Home

Sara Bridges

Sara Bridges Obituary
Sara Hester Hughes Bridges 81 died Feb 16, 2020. Sara is survived by her sister Martha H. Blanton, Sisters in-Law - Buena and Jo Hester. Sons, Scott and Rick Hughes their families, children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Her Brothers Wallace, Hoyt, Charles Hester and Sister Evelyn Walker.
Martha invites family and friends to be together at New Hope Baptist Church, Earl, NC on Sunday Feb 23 from 1 until 3 p.m. for a meal and visitation.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 21, 2020
