Devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother
SHELBY- Sara Catherine Burke Talley, age 79, of Shelby, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Rural Retreat, Va., on March 21, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Earl Stanley and Thelma Clear Burke. Sara was an elder of Shiloh Presbyterian Church in Grover, where she was an active member for more than 50 years. Sara was an avid gardener and a member of the Extension Master Gardener Association of Cleveland County. In addition to her parents, Sara is preceded in death by two sisters, Pat Baumgardner and Judy Williams, and a brother, John Burke.
Sara is survived by her husband of 56 years, Hal Talley M.D.; four children, Rebecca Talley, M. D. and husband Jay Tomeo, M. D. of Augusta, Ga.; Joseph A. Talley and wife Carolyn of Shelby; Margaret Talley-Seijn and husband Marc of Greensboro; and Catherine Talley and husband Justin Townsend of Boone; and four grandchildren, Nina, Max, Kate, and Lucy; a sister, Sue Wood and husband Don of Wilmington; and a brother, Stanley Burke and wife Janice of Blacksburg, Va.; and special friends, Maxine Edmondson, Kathleen Wagner, and Marshall Moore.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Shiloh Presbyterian Church in Grover with Rev. Harold Hutchinson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Extension Master Gardener Association of Cleveland County, 130 South Post Road, Suite #1, Shelby, NC 28152.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 10, 2019