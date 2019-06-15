|
|
SHELBY - Sara Elizabeth Black Greene, 84, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at White Oak in Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on November 30, 1934 she was the daughter of the late Waddie and Stella Walker Black. She was a lifetime member of Sandy Plains Baptist Church. Sara retired from Kemet and then worked at Classic Lamp Designs part time. She loved being outside and doing yard work. In addition to her parents, Sara is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Whisnant Greene; a brother, Franklin Gene Jenkins; a granddaughter, Casey Elizabeth Ward; and two nephews, Harry Emil Jenkins and Larry Jenkins.
Sara is survived by three daughters, Beth Eaves of Shelby, Wanda Ward of Shelby, Peggy Duncan of Charlotte; a grandson, Ryan Duncan; nieces and nephews, Ellen Jenkins, Thomas Jenkins, and David Jenkins.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Chase Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. A private burial will be held at Sandy Plains Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Sandy Plains Baptist Church, 2112 New House Road, Shelby, NC 28150
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Greene
Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on June 15, 2019