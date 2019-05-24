|
BELMONT - Sara Lanell "Nell" Ellis Jones, 90, passed away peacefully May 21, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center with her granddaugher by her side.
She was born November 24, 1928 in Cleveland County, a daughter of the late Kate Mintz Ellis and G.W. "Jack" Ellis Sr.
Nell was a loyal and selfless woman who was supportive to all of those around her. She was Valedictorian of Boiling Springs High School, worked in the Belmont Hosiery Mill and later managed the Belmont Jewelry Store. She was an active charter member of South Point Baptist Church where she enjoyed attending and faithfully serving. She was a wonderful cook and seamstress and enjoyed animals, flowers, and spending days in her yard. Her greatest joy was being "Nana" to her granddaughter and great-grandsons. "Nana" loved everyone and everyone loved her. She will be greatly missed by all.
Left to cherish her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Susan "Susie" and Rick Cloninger of Belmont; gradnddaughter, Sara Cloninger Sherrill and husband, Jeremy and their children, Ethan Alexander and Connor Lee all of Belmont; special neighbors, the Sarratt family and Gabriel family; special friends, nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion, Tiger Lily. In addition to her parents, Nell was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Wayne A. Jones; daughter, Vicki Lynn Jones; brothers, G.W.Ellis, Jr., Max Ellis, Walter Ellis, John Reid Ellis, Jimmy Ellis, Larry Ellis; sister, Paulette Ellis; and sisters-in-law.
The family will receive friends at South Point Baptist Church on Saturday, May 25, from 10:30 - 11:45 am. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm with Revs. Rick Cloninger and Mike Phillips officiating. Burial will be held at 3:30 pm at Cleveland Memorial Park, Shelby, NC.
Memorials may be made to South Point Baptist Church, 124 Horsley Ave., Belmont, NC 28012 or to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Jones family.
