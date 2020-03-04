|
|
Sara Frances Costner Propst, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at her home.
Born March 23, 1935, in Cleveland County, she was the daughter of James and Elizabeth Bridges Costner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 59 years, Charles Gerald Propst, and her brother, Sammy Costner.
Surviving family are a daughter, Susan Propst Johnson and husband, Paul, of Atlanta, GA and a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Johnson, of Phoenix, AZ; two sisters; Betsy Biddle of Conyers, GA and Judy Walker of Shelby.
Frances was a life-long member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School to first graders for over 40 years. Her affinity for young people was seen in her work as a substitute teacher with Cleveland County Public Schools. After her retirement, many students recognized her while out and about town with her family, excitedly greeting Mrs. Propst as their "favorite Sub ever!" Prior to teaching, she worked at Alston Bridges Barbecue.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to visit her daughter and family, who lived in several different states over the decades. She adored her granddaughter, Kaitlyn, and was a very active presence in her life.
Services will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Jimmy Black and Rev. Chris Devine officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Fellowship Hall, adjacent to the Church. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery.
Much appreciation goes out to her loving caregivers and Hospice of Cleveland County. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church or Hospice Cleveland County.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3932 Pleasant Grove Church Rd, Shelby, NC 28150 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
