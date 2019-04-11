Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Sharon United Methodist Church
871 College Ave.
Shelby, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Sharon United Methodist Church
871 College Ave.
Shelby, NC
Sarah Blanton Obituary
SHELBY - Sarah Henson Blanton, 93, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Trinity Nursing Center in Hickory.

A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Doc and Georgie Hamrick Henson. She was a faithful member of Sharon United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching religious programs on TV, listening to music, and had a love for going out to eat and meeting people.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard Blanton; and brothers, JD Henson Jr., and Max Henson.

She is survived by her daughters, Gloria Blanton Mayhue and husband Eric of Vale, Sheila Blanton Tillman and husband William of Hickory, and Janet Blanton Waters of Hickory; grandchildren, Jonathan

Mayhue and wife Amanda, and Jake Waters; and great granddaughter, Ave Elizabeth Mayhue.

Funeral services will be held 3pm, Friday, April 12, 2019, at Sharon United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Melanie Nichols officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall from 1:30-3pm, prior to the service.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Sharon United Methodist Church, 871 College Ave., Shelby, NC 28152

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 11, 2019
