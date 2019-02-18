Home

Costner Funeral Home
2425 West Franklin Boulevard
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 864-6787
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Galilee United Methodist Church
Kings Mountain, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Galilee United Methodist Church
Kings Mountain, NC
View Map
Sarah Corneal (Perkins) Adams Obituary
Mrs. Sarah Perkins Adams was called to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 13,2019 at Peak Resources in Cherryville, North Carolina. Sarah was born in Cleveland County to the late John and Vergie Perkins and wife of the late Charles (Monk) Adams for 63 years.
Sarah was educated at Compact High School and a graduate of Winston-Salem State University. She was a dedicated school teacher in the Kings Mountain
School system for over 35 years.
Sarah leaves to cherish fond memories: a loving son, Charles Michael Adams (Dorris Warren-Adams), two grandson, Tyler Adams and Kelsey Adams (Ashley Johnson-Adams), 2 great-grandchildren, Amya Adams and Kaine Adams.
Services for Sarah will be held at Galilee United Methodist Church in Kings Mountain, NC on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Receiving of friends 12:30 pm -1:00 pm. Funeral Service at 1:00 pm
Costner Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 18, 2019
