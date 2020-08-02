Sarah Jones Hamrick, age 59 of Mooresboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 31, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Jenna Dodson and husband Josh of Mooresboro, NC, an upcoming grandbaby due in March, two nieces, Carla Campfield and husband David of Forest City, NC, and Candy Willis of Forest City, NC, and a nephew, Rusty Emery of Ellenboro, NC. She was also survived by numerous family members that she loved dearly.
Born September 6, 1960 in Cleveland County, Sarah was the daughter of the late Joe and Martha Spangler Jones and was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Emery and two sisters, Ann Willis and Sherrie Jones.
Sarah was a selfless giving person that always put others before herself. She devoted her life to being the best mother that she could possibly be. She loved spending time with her family and close friends. She enjoyed eating out and shopping. Sarah's passion was to help the residents of Sunnyside Retirement Home where her niece resides, with her friend Sybil Terry. Sarah loved to be on the go. She was known for her sense of humor by her family and loved ones. Sarah was a faithful member of Walls Baptist Church and instilled Christian values in her daughter from an early age.
Funeral services will be held 5:00 pm Monday, August 3, 2020 at Walls Baptist Church in Bostic. A celebration of life party will follow in the fellowship hall where homemade ice cream and cake will be served.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.