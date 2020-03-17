Home

Sarah Harrelson


1941 - 2020
Sarah Harrelson Obituary
SHELBY - Sarah Baker Harrelson, 79, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Harrelson was born on February 28, 1941 in Mecklenburg County a daughter of the late Blaine Baker and Madge Depriest Baker. Mrs. Harrelson was a former Junior High School teacher. She was also very involved in
their veterinary practices and land development.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Holly Harrelson.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Dr. Lewis Gardner Harrelson of the home; a son, Philip Harrelson of Forest City; a grandson, Brandon Glover of Shelby; a sister Ann Edwards of Gastonia and special family members Stacy and Shane Glover of Shelby.

A private graveside service was held at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Shelby.

Memorials may be made to the , 128 S. Tryon Street, #1588, Charlotte, NC 28202 or to the American Diabetes Association 1300 Baxter St. #150, Charlotte, NC 28204 or to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave. #100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Harrelson family.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 17, 2020
