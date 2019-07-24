|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Sarah Mitchell Hord Ivey, affectionately known as "Giggy" 95, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on July 22, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice in Kings Mountain, NC. She was born in Cleveland County, NC, daughter of the late James Thomas Hord and Emma Jane Barber Hord and was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Alton Ivey. She was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas Alton Ivey (Sophia Ivey), her daughter, Judith Ivey Robbs, granddaughter, Sarah Ann Ivey and sisters, Eunice Allen, Ethel Falls and Frances Falls. Sarah was a charter member of First Baptist Church where she was very active. She retired from Kings Mountain Hospital after 35 years of service as an L.P.N. Sarah enjoyed being outdoors. She enjoyed traveling and loved spending time at the coast visiting lighthouses.
Sarah's family would like to say, in the words of Giggy, "Thank you ever so much."
Survivors include grandchildren, Leah McGraw, Caroline Holland, Tammie Ivey, Shelley Human (Rusty), Amy Yarborough (Chris); great-grandchildren: Joshua Human, Grace Yarborough, Hope Yarborough, Briana Holland, Alexis Holland, Michael McGraw and Bryan Yarborough; son-in-law: Eddie Robbs (Nancy).
A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Kings Mountain with Rev. Dr. John Sloan officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Harris Funeral Home.
Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County at 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC
28150 or .
A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on July 24, 2019