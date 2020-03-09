|
Sathel Hoyle Richards, 88, of Rhoney Rd, Connelly Springs, formerly of Belwood, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Born on June 5, 1931 in Lincoln County, she was a daughter of the late Pliny Hoyle and Eva Upton Hoyle.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Richards; daughter, Linda Richards; two brothers, Omar Hoyle and Marshall Hoyle; and two sisters: Eleze Sain, and Irene Houser.
She is survived by daughter, Dr. Sherry Willis and husband Tony; son, Wayne Richards and wife Sherry; beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grand-nephews and special friends, including Dora Sanford, her friend and caregiver, all who treasure having had Sathel in their lives and now hold dear the memories of her.
She was a faithful member of Knob Creek United Methodist church for 68 years, and member of the Knob Creek United Methodist Women.
Sathel retired from Fiber Industries as a lab analyst where friendships with co-workers last well beyond retirement.
Sathel enjoyed family gatherings and visiting with friends. She loved playing the game Farkle and had an ongoing friendly competition with her niece Earlene Heafner as to who was the reigning champion of the game. Those games were filled with fun and laughter. Sathel also enjoyed playing games on her computer and reading. She was a great fan of Ernie Haas and Signature Sound and loved attending his concerts.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Knob Creek United Methodist Church with the Rev. Keys Pendleton, Sr officiating.
Memorials in lieu of flowers can be sent to Knob Creek UMC Cemetery Fund in care of Tony Willis, 6313 Rhoney Rd. Connelly Springs, NC 28612
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 9, 2020