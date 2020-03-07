|
Scott Alan Roskam, 61, of Casar Road, Lawndale, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Doctors Hospital of Augusta, Georgia.
Born in Illinois on February 6, 1959, he was the son of Joan Kocna Roskam and the late Donald Henry Roskam, Jr.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Hilda Self Roskam.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers, Bob Roskam and Tom Roskam both of Lawndale and two sisters, Tracy Roskam of Lawndale and Debbie Kus of Illinois and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
