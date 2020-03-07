Home

Scott Alan Roskam

Scott Alan Roskam Obituary
Scott Alan Roskam, 61, of Casar Road, Lawndale, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Doctors Hospital of Augusta, Georgia.
Born in Illinois on February 6, 1959, he was the son of Joan Kocna Roskam and the late Donald Henry Roskam, Jr.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Hilda Self Roskam.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers, Bob Roskam and Tom Roskam both of Lawndale and two sisters, Tracy Roskam of Lawndale and Debbie Kus of Illinois and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 7, 2020
