Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
Resources
Scott Bolick Obituary
SHELBY- Wayne "Scott" Bolick, 56, died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Hospice at Wendover. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Blanch and Betty Powell Bolick. He worked as an electrician. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patsy Laughter and Tina Deviney. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Pam Arton Bolick, of the home; son, Dylan Bolick of Shelby; sister, Libby Roller of Fla.; brothers, Ray Bolick of Kings Mountain, Larry Bolick of Salisbury, Gene Bolick of Forest City and Mike Bolick and wife Patti of Salisbury; grandchildren, Caiden and Hunter Perry; and a special friend, Scott Hayes of Shelby. The family will receive friends 10:30am-12pm, Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 31, 2020
