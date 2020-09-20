KINGS MOUNTAIN- Sebra ""Jayne"" ""NaNa"" Lovelace Owens, 66, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late George Lovelace and Peggy Patterson. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed laughing and spending time with her family, including her grandchildren. Jayne was a kind and loving person, who never met a stranger, and was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She always treated everyone with kindness and respect. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dale Owens; sister, Teresa Lovelace; and brother, Philip Grigg. She is survived by her daughters, Lori Morrow and husband Tripp of Kings Mountain, and Donna Slater of Shelby; grandchildren, Jamie slater, Savannah Slater and Drake Morrow; half-sisters, Sandy Jarrett of Shelby and Susan Cook and husband Dickie of Polkville; and special friend Michael Holder. Funeral Services will be held 3pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Stroup officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. A private family burial will take place in Wallace Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
