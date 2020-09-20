1/1
Sebra "Jayne" Owens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sebra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KINGS MOUNTAIN- Sebra ""Jayne"" ""NaNa"" Lovelace Owens, 66, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at Atrium Health in Charlotte. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late George Lovelace and Peggy Patterson. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed laughing and spending time with her family, including her grandchildren. Jayne was a kind and loving person, who never met a stranger, and was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She always treated everyone with kindness and respect. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dale Owens; sister, Teresa Lovelace; and brother, Philip Grigg. She is survived by her daughters, Lori Morrow and husband Tripp of Kings Mountain, and Donna Slater of Shelby; grandchildren, Jamie slater, Savannah Slater and Drake Morrow; half-sisters, Sandy Jarrett of Shelby and Susan Cook and husband Dickie of Polkville; and special friend Michael Holder. Funeral Services will be held 3pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Stroup officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. A private family burial will take place in Wallace Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved