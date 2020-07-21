1/
Selma Moore
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Selma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Selma Chapman Moore, 90, of Lawndale, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Carolina Medical Center, Charlotte.

Born in Cleveland County, on March 17, 1930 , she was the daughter of the late Dennis and Pearll Chapman. She was retired from Henredon Furniture, a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church and attended Old Rugged Cross Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by husband Claude Donald Moore; daughter Daisy Bolick and husband Ned Bolick and eight brothers.

She is survived by two sons, Wayne Moore and Dale Moore and wife Sue; four brothers, five sisters; four grandchildren, Teddy Bolick, Scott Bolick and wife Shelle, Jessica Hudson and husband Dale; and Danielle Moore; two great grandchildren, CJ Bolick and wife Kacey and Zach Hudson.

A graveside service will be 11:00 AM on Thursday at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Johnny Mullinax and Rev. Jerry Allen officiating.

Memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Fallston NC 28042 to help with funeral expenses.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved