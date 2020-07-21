Selma Chapman Moore, 90, of Lawndale, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Carolina Medical Center, Charlotte.
Born in Cleveland County, on March 17, 1930 , she was the daughter of the late Dennis and Pearll Chapman. She was retired from Henredon Furniture, a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church and attended Old Rugged Cross Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by husband Claude Donald Moore; daughter Daisy Bolick and husband Ned Bolick and eight brothers.
She is survived by two sons, Wayne Moore and Dale Moore and wife Sue; four brothers, five sisters; four grandchildren, Teddy Bolick, Scott Bolick and wife Shelle, Jessica Hudson and husband Dale; and Danielle Moore; two great grandchildren, CJ Bolick and wife Kacey and Zach Hudson.
A graveside service will be 11:00 AM on Thursday at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Johnny Mullinax and Rev. Jerry Allen officiating.
Memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Fallston NC 28042 to help with funeral expenses.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.