POLKVILLE - Shannon Levon White, 81 of Whitrow Drive, Polkville passed away, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte.
Born November 6, 1937 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Allen Andrew White and Beulah Clayton Hunt White. He worked for Carolina Freight Carriers as a truck driver. Shannon was a member of Big Springs Baptist Church and a charter member of the Polkville Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald White.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Ruby Shytle White; a son, Gary White and wife, Ann of Lattimore and a grandson, Brandon White and wife, Jenny of Lawndale and two great grandchildren, Eli and Leena Mae White.
Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, Wednesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday at Polkville Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Scott officiating.
Burial will follow in Polkville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Polkville Baptist Church, PO Box 245, Polkville, NC 28136 or to Big Springs Baptist Church, 534 Big Springs Church Road, Ellenboro, NC 28040.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 21, 2019