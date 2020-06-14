Sharon Lynn (Place) Ledford
1941 - 2020
Sharon Lynn Place Ledford, 78, of Casar, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland.
Born in Washington County, Ohio, on November 21, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Alfred Glyndon Place and Wilma Frances Congleton Place. She was retired from First Citizens Bank, Polkville. Sharon was a member of New Home United Methodist Church and former member of the Eastern Star Chapter 342, Casar.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Richard "Dick" Ledford; granddaughter, Lauren Ledford; two brothers, Shane Place and Bruce Place; and a sister, Berri Stein.
She is survived by her two sons Aaron Ledford of Lenoir and Scott Ledford of Shelby; three daughters, Sandi Murray of Casar, Kari Thomas and husband Brian of Casar; and Amber Oaks of Lawndale; sister-in-law, Mary Place of New Tripoli, PA; brother-in-law, Dennis Stein of Pickerington, OH; seven grandchildren, Paige Thomas, Eric Thomas, Megan Ledford and wife, Tiffany; Andrew Summitt, Charlie Summitt, Cassie Murray, and Chastity Ledford; Two Great Grandchildren Haydon Ledford And Noah Duncan; and numerous niece and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
The celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 PM in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Doug Pruett.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions social distancing and masks will be required.
Memorial may be made to may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
JUN
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
