Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
View Map
Shawn Burton Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Shawn Delance Burton, 44, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at home. He was born December 2, 1974 in Cleveland County to Mickey and Debra Foster Burton of Kings Mountain.

In addition to his parents, left to cherish his memories are his wife Tracy Burton of Shelby; son Delance Burton of Shelby; sister Megan Burton of Kings Mountain; maternal grandmother Faye Robinson of Kings Mountain; mother-in-law Elizabeth Griffin of Shelby; brother and sister-in-law Chris and Sandy Meade of Shelby and Walter and Charisse Griffin of Martinsburg, WV.

He was preceded in death by father-in-law Buren Meade; step father-in-law Gordon Griffin; maternal great grandmother Novella Short Foster; maternal great grandfather William (Pop) Foster; maternal grandfather Guy Butler; paternal grandmother Barbara Barnette; paternal grandfather Dealis Burton.

Shawn's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Chapel of Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Pastors Jimmy Maney and Tim Barrett officiating.

His family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday, April 26, 2019 at the funeral home

Interment will follow at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 26, 2019
