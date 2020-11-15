1/1
Sheila Diane Campbell
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheila Diane Campbell, loving wife, mother and daughter, passed away on November 4, 2020 at age 58. Sheila was born on December 15, 1961 in Richmond, Virginia. She married David Lee Campbell on October 17, 1987. They raised two children, Shana and David Jr. David and Sheila started their family tree service, where she did accounting and vice president duties. She is survived by her husband and children, one grandson, her mother Carolyn McNeely and her siblings Linwood McNeely and Teresa Hildebrandt. Sheila loved music, the beach, sunshine, Yahtzee and most of all, the lord, her savior, Jesus Christ. She had an infectious smile and laugh. The family will honor Sheila in a private memorial service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved