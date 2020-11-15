Sheila Diane Campbell, loving wife, mother and daughter, passed away on November 4, 2020 at age 58. Sheila was born on December 15, 1961 in Richmond, Virginia. She married David Lee Campbell on October 17, 1987. They raised two children, Shana and David Jr. David and Sheila started their family tree service, where she did accounting and vice president duties. She is survived by her husband and children, one grandson, her mother Carolyn McNeely and her siblings Linwood McNeely and Teresa Hildebrandt. Sheila loved music, the beach, sunshine, Yahtzee and most of all, the lord, her savior, Jesus Christ. She had an infectious smile and laugh. The family will honor Sheila in a private memorial service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store