SHELBY- Sheila Pierce, age 73, died Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Atrium Healthcare Cleveland. Born in Bladen County on August 5, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Grover Dowl and Macy Marie Horrel Pierce. Sheila was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church where was a former Sunday School teacher, worked with the R A's, and with Vacation Bible School. She was a TACC driver for a number of years for Cleveland County. Sheila was a gifted painter and enjoyed gardening and cooking. In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Gale Carpenter; a brother, Talmadge Rae Pierce.
Sheila is survived by her son, Dale Neill of Shelby; six grandchildren, Mike Carpenter, Brittany Price and Donald, Trey Neill, Carson Neill, Jaxon Neill, Sapphire Robinson; five great grandchildren, Tripp Carpenter, Nathan Carpenter, Houston Carpenter, Madalyn Price, Isabella Price; a brother, Don Pierce and Ginger of Yulee Fl.; and loving nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Buffalo Baptist Church with Rev. Mackie Turner and Anthony Dyson officiating.
Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmblinartonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 20, 2019