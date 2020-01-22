Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Sheree Lee
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheree Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheree Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheree Lee Obituary
MOORESBORO - Sheree Swink Lee, age 40, died Sunday January 19, 2020, at Atrium Health in Cleveland County. Born in Cleveland county on June 9, 1979. She is the daughter of Robert Swink of Mooresboro and Jacklyn Mathis of Kings Mountain. She was a very beautiful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Sheree loved cooking for her family, spending time in the outdoors, and getting muddy four-wheeling. She is preceded in death by her sister Ruth Green.

Sheree is survived by her husband Jack of 24 years, two sons Brandon and Mason Lee of Mooresboro, one daughter Bethany Lee Weston and her husband William of Lincolnton. One granddaughter Emma Weston. One brother Dale Swink, Two sisters, Kim Knighton and Cheryl Wright and a mother-in-law Becky Canipe.

Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 24th 2020 at 2:00 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory with
Rev. Daniel Blue. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 1:00 – 2:00pm at the Funeral Home.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Lee

Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheree's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -