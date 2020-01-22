|
|
MOORESBORO - Sheree Swink Lee, age 40, died Sunday January 19, 2020, at Atrium Health in Cleveland County. Born in Cleveland county on June 9, 1979. She is the daughter of Robert Swink of Mooresboro and Jacklyn Mathis of Kings Mountain. She was a very beautiful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Sheree loved cooking for her family, spending time in the outdoors, and getting muddy four-wheeling. She is preceded in death by her sister Ruth Green.
Sheree is survived by her husband Jack of 24 years, two sons Brandon and Mason Lee of Mooresboro, one daughter Bethany Lee Weston and her husband William of Lincolnton. One granddaughter Emma Weston. One brother Dale Swink, Two sisters, Kim Knighton and Cheryl Wright and a mother-in-law Becky Canipe.
Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 24th 2020 at 2:00 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory with
Rev. Daniel Blue. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 1:00 – 2:00pm at the Funeral Home.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Lee
Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 22, 2020