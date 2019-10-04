|
|
Sheridan "Aunt Shirt " Rue Thompson, 71, of 1630 Lincoln Drive Shelby, NC journeyed to be with the
Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her residence.
Aunt Shirt graced the world with her presence on November 29, 1947 at Cleveland Memorial Hospital in Shelby, NC. Having the great fortune of being born to the late Ms. Mildred Barbara Thompson, she was the oldest of four children and took on the mantle of caregiver from a young age. She cultivated that caregiver spirit into her professional life.
After graduating from Cleveland High School, she attended Cleveland Community College earning her LPN degree and Caldwell Community College earning her Registered Nurse degree in 1983. She worked in hospitals in Shelby and Hickory for several years. Later combining her profession with her love for travel and new adventure, she transitioned to a traveling nurse taking positions in Elizabeth City, NC, San Diego, CA and Pahokee, FL. It was in Pahokee that she settled down, living and working there for over 20 years.
She was a life-long member of Wardell Chapel AME Zion Church where at different points she served as
Girl Scout Leader to her niece's troop and as Commodities Distributor taking the role left vacant with her
mother's passing and as well as a nursery teacher.
Sheridan was always a caregiver at heart. From taking care of her siblings at a young age to nursing her mother to the end of her life, Sheridan always took care of others. But, she had a special kindness for children. First mothering her siblings, then spoiling her niece and nephews; to then spoiling her great-
nieces and nephews. She enjoyed making children smile. Whether it was with a new toy or a trip to Disney World, "Aunt Shirt", as she was affectionately called, always had the key to their hearts. She never met a child she wasn't drawn to, a teenager she didn't talk to, or a baby she didn't offer to hold.
Sheridan enjoyed watching sporting events on TV and in person, specifically nascar driving and baseball
games, which she attended when she lived in Florida and San Diego. She relished traveling including trips to Germany to meet a new great-niece, to South America to visit a friend and driving alone to California when her work took her there. She also enjoyed her independence, telling anyone who wanted to help her that "she could do it." Sheridan was a wonderful sister, a caring daughter and a generous, loving aunt.
Sheridan was preceded in death by her mother, Ms. Mildred Thompson and her maternal grandfather, John Baxter Thompson.
Left to cherish fond memories are her sisters, Ms. Antoinette Thompson of the home and Ms. Gemma
Thompson of Shelby, NC; her brother, Mr. Christopher Thompson of Shelby; her nephews, Glenn
Thompson of Conway, SC, Wesley Thompson of Kings Mountain, NC and Bryan Thompson of Kenosha,
WI; her one and only niece, Melanie Thompson Hopper, (Arthur) of Gastonia, NC; four great-nieces; five
great-nephews and a host of cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Wardell Chapel AME Zion Church. The family will receive friends at the home, 1630 Lincoln Drive and after the service on Saturday.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 4, 2019