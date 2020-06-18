SHELBY - Sherman Littlejohn, 49, of Shelby, NC passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence.
The family will be meeting at 2512 Aken Drive Shelby.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Enloe Mortuary.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 18, 2020.