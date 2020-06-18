Sherman Littlejohn
SHELBY - Sherman Littlejohn, 49, of Shelby, NC passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence.

The family will be meeting at 2512 Aken Drive Shelby.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Enloe Mortuary.

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
