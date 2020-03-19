|
Sherri Bass Howell, 67, of Shelby, NC passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.
A native of Cleveland County, NC she was born on October 13, 1952 to the late Edward and Sophia Kilgore Bass.
Due to recent coronavirus guidelines limiting the number of people at gatherings, the service for Ms. Howell will be private.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 19, 2020