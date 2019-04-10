Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
SHELBY - Sherry Owens Date, 54, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her home.

A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Ruth Towery Owens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Danny and Carroll Owens; and sister, Teresa. She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Smith and husband Billy, and Jaime Date; son, Jessie Date, all of Shelby; brothers, Mike Owens and wife Barbara, Roger Owens and wife Katherine, all of Earl, Gene Owens and wife Cora of Shelby, and Dean Owens of Hickory; grandchildren, Caleb and Elijah Date, Haley, Madi, and Ashlyn Smith. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 120, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home, with Rev. Johnny Owens officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Faith Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center.

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 10, 2019
