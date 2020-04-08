|
|
Shirley Lewis Allison, 80 of Eastridge Drive, Lawndale, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Testa Hospice House, Kings Mountain.
Born in Cleveland County, on August 3, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Lee Franklin Lewis and Florence Gantt Lewis. She worked hand in hand with her husband at Gilmer Allison Trucking, Inc. Mrs. Allison was a member of Norman's Grove Baptist Church for sixty years where she was a faithful Sunday school teacher, choir member and dedicated worker. Her greatest joy was her family and she also enjoyed music, writing poetry, cooking for others, and reading, especially the Bible.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilmer D. Allison and three brothers, Woody, Boyd and Everett Lewis and a sister, Ruth Beam.
Survivors include a son, John David Allison and wife, Ginger of Lawndale; a daughter, Ann Miller and husband, Ken of Lawndale; four grandchildren, Caleb Miller and wife, Breanne, Cole Miller and girlfriend, Miranda, Chance Allison and Marlee Griffith; two brothers, Thomas Lewis and wife, Shirlene and Loyd Lewis and wife, Sara all of Fallston and one sister, Lorene Houser of Vale.
Mrs. Allison will lie in state from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Wednesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A private graveside service will be held at Norman's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Keith Huss officiating.
Memorial may be made to Norman's Grove Baptist Church, 206 Carpenters Grove Church Road, Lawndale, NC 28090.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 8, 2020