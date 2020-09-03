Shirley Frye

Shirley Crocker Frye, 82, of Boiling Springs, NC went to her Heavenly Home on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was a native of Rutherford County and the daughter to the late Archie Edward Crocker Sr. and the late Sudie Hamrick Crocker. She was a longtime member of Cliffside Baptist Church and attended Calvary Baptist Church of Shelby in her later years. Prior to retirement, she worked at Cone Mills of Cliffside.
She was passionate about southern gospel music as she was an avid Gaither fan and collector of their tapes. She was also a season ticket holder for many years for the Gospel Music Series held at R-S Central High School.
Shirley's two most important things in her life were her Christian faith and her family who she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel Russell Frye, one brother, Archie Edward Crocker Jr. and one sister, Nellie Crocker Crook.
Shirley is survived by two sisters, Donnis Crocker Jarrell and Eunice Ann Melton (Jerry), four nieces; Janice Cooke, Julie Hughey (Mike), Deborah Crook and Robin Hill, six nephews; Ronald Crook, Eddie Crocker (Vickie), Curtis Jarrell (Audrey), David Crocker (Terri), Jeff Melton and Robert Melton (Penny) and many other grand and great grand nieces and nephews.
The body will lie in state from 12pm to 1pm on Saturday September 5, 2020 in the sanctuary of Calvary Baptist Church near Crest High School in Shelby, NC. The funeral service will follow at 1pm with Reverend Harold Beam officiating. Interment will be private for family only. The family requests that all visitors to the lie in state and funeral service please follow social distance guidelines and wear masks. Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church building fund at 320 Old Boiling Springs Rd. Shelby, NC 28152 or to Cliffside Baptist Church building fund at P.O. Box 336 Cliffside, NC 28024. Online condolences may be made to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
