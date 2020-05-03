|
Shelby- Shirley Anne Payne Hoppes, 84 passed away peacefully Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home in Summerville, South Carolina. A native of Shelby, North Carolina, she was Born August 27, 1935, the daughter of the late Charlie "CJ" "Red"Jefferson and Onnie Lea Payne.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers: Charles William "CW," Franklin Delano "Jabo," and Richard Earl Payne as well as three sisters: Joyce Payne, Shelby Jean Davis, Rene Florena Johnson, and Step-daughter Kathy Hoppes-Bridges.
Shirley attended Shelby High School and in 1953 married Noah Edgar Cornell and joined the ranks of the military family, before returning to Shelby in 1963. She traveled as far as the Panama Canal Zone which began her pasion for a lifetime of travel. Shirley cherished her yearly traditions of family trips to the beach, Hawaii, fishing in Alaska, International flights to the Marshall Islands, and countless road trips across America. Shirley worked at the Shelby Hosiery Mill for many years prior to finding her niche with S & R Dental Labs in 1974. Daily she drove to Columbia SC and worked in the lab for 18 years. Shirley did not consider it work, but instead a daily adventure
Shirley served her community by volunteering countless hours at the DAV, the Leona Neal Senior Center, the voting polls and made many life-long friends. For many years Shirley enjoyed pitching for the FASCO softball team and bowling on multiple competitive leagues. Shirley had a passion for baking and everyone who knew her wanted one of her famous pound cakes made just for them. Shirley loved chocolate, North Carolina Pecans, and had a passion for gospel music.
Shirley was loved and known as Momma and Mom by her children, Gramma and Granny by her grandchildren and GG by her great-grandchildren. She was fulfilled by bringing happiness to others. Her contagious smile was welcomed by everyone and will be missed tremendously.
Shirley is survived by her son and daughter in law, Jerry Lee and Mary Cornell of Maui, HI, Tammy Cornell-Parker and Mike Parker of Mooresboro NC, Brenda Cornell-Hardick and Jamie Hardick of Summerville, SC and Step-daughter Sonja and David Leonhardt of New Bern NC.
Shirley is survived by eight grandchildren: Sommer Lee of Fisherville KY, Jeremiah Noah of Midland, TX, Heather Marie and Jonathan Chunn of Fredericksburg VA and Sarah Ann Cornell, of Seattle WA. Latisha Nicole and Phillip Cummings of Hanahan, SC and Jamie Maurice II and Felicia Hardick of Roswell GA. Michelle Ann Parker of Mooresboro, NC and Melissa Dawn and Allen Crotts of Shelby, NC.
Shirley is survived by ten Great grandchildren: Mary Katherine, Jonathan Andrew Jr. "Jack," Charlotte Lee Chunn, Leigh-Ann Marie Truelove, McKenzie Elizabeth Champion, Jaxon Ray Crotts, Kayla Skye and Jaden Lee Cummings, Savannah Grace and Annabelle Marie Hardick. Shirley is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Shirley is survived by her brother, Curtis and his wife Nancy Payne of Colorado Springs, CO.
Due to the circumstances of the CoronaVirus Pandemic and the desire for all of her family and loving friends to attend her celebration of life, Shirley's funeral and visitation arrangements to be held by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory will be announced at a later date and published in the Shelby Star Newspaper.
Published in Shelby Star on May 3, 2020