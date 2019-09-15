Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Cleveland Memorial Park
Shelby, NC
Shirley Morris Obituary
Ms. Shirley Petty Morris, 65 of 4122 James Lovelace Road, Boiling Springs NC passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her residence. She was born on September 25, 1953 in Cleveland County N.C. to the late Rev. Samuel and Margaret McSwain Petty.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Cleveland Memorial Park in Shelby.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 15, 2019
