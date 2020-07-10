Shirley Inez Philbeck, 81, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Hospice of Shelby.
Born in Rutherford County on July 9, 1938, she was the daughter of the late John and Laura Bulter. She was a member of Polkville United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women's Group. She loved to cook, work in her flowers and was always wanting to help people. Shirley loved everyone, but especially her loving husband of 57 years and her daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, five loving sisters and seven wonderful brother-in-laws.
Shirley is survived by her husband, John W. Philbeck of Polkville; daughter, Beth Hamrick and husband, Rocky of Shelby; granddaughter, Cierra Smith, Isaac and her great granddaughter, Rachel of Shelby; sister, Fannie Hoyle of Casar; sister-in-law, Brenda Beam of Cherryville; sister-in-law, Mary Whistant of Polkville; sister-in-law, Sybil Edwards and husband Steve of Polkville; brother-in-law Donald McNeilly of Casar and many loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Polkville United Methodist Church with Rev. Bill Lovelace and Rev. Danny McNeilly officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, mask and social distancing will be required.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
