SHELBY - Shirley Curtis Ramseur of 820 Earl Rd. Apt. 3 A Shelby, NC was born on August 16, 1927 in Forsyth County, NC to the late Claude and Martha Boyd Curtis.
She departed this life on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby, NC.
Shirley received her education at Camp High School in Shelby, NC. She accepted Christ into her life at an early age while attending Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Shelby, NC where she was also baptized in 1940. She worked as a seamstress at Universal Manufacturing before becoming an entrepreneur with her late husband William Arthur Ramseur, Jr. whom she married in 1947. They ran "W.A. Ramseur, Jr. Groceries" until his death in 1983.
Shirley loved being with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her church family. She deeply loved all her children and family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her only daughter, Angeline Delores Ramseur Hopper; a granddaughter; three brothers including her twin and two sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are four sons, Lawrence Ramseur (Ava) of Shelby, Pastor Kenneth Ramseur (Minnie Pearl) of Kingstown, NC, Larry Ramseur (Debra) of Lawndale, NC and Warren Ramseur (Sandra) of Shelby; one son-in-law, MacArthur Hopper of Kings Mountain, NC; twenty-one grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Shoal Creek Baptist Church. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday as well as the home of her son, Lawrence Ramseur 2304 Elizabeth Ave. Shelby.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on June 27, 2019