KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Shirley Scruggs, 81, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away peacefully on May 04, 2019 at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain, NC. Born in Gaston County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Dock Boyles and Mae Hannah Boyles. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Scruggs, daughter Selenja Robbins, brother Hubert Boyles, sister Wilma Pendleton, and half-brothers Willard Boyles, Jerry Helms, and H.D. Morrow. Shirley was a hairdresser. SHe enjoyed gardening and attending church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother sister and friend.
SURVIVORS: Son: Kale Goins, Charlotte, NC
Daughter: Kenja Dargai, Naples, FL
Sisters: Evelyn Champion, Shelby, NC; Wanda West, Kings Mountain, NC
Brother: Paul Morrow, Kings Mountain, NC
4 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren
FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel, Kings Mountain, NC with Rev. LeAnne Chapman officiating.
VISITATION: Tuesday May 7, 2019, 6 to 8 PM at Harris Funeral Home, Kings Mountain, North Carolina
INTERMENT: Mountain Rest Cemetery , Kings Mountain, North Carolina
MEMORIALS: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr, Shelby, NC 28150 Attn: Testa House
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA
Published in Shelby Star on May 6, 2019