KINGS MOUNTAIN - Shirley Lou Self Tignor, 73, entered Heavens Gates on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She is predeceased by her husband, Ronald Eugene Tignor; son, David Deal; parents, James Walter and Mary Fore Self.
Left to cherish her memories are her two children, Larry Deal and wife, Laura and daughter, Susan Deal McKinzie and husband Mark; eight grandchildren, TJ Whitaker, TiAnna Whitaker, Ashlie Deal, Caleb Deal, Brandy Deal, Elijah Whitaker, Tori Allison and Matthew Deal; thirteen great-grandchildren.
A 2:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at East Gold Wesleyan Church, 701 East Gold Street, Kings Mountain, NC 28086 with Pastor Scott Whitney officiating. Internment will follow at Mountain Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. The family will be meeting at the home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Gold Street Wesleyan Church Family Life Center, 701 East Gold Street, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service, LLC of Boiling Springs, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 25, 2019