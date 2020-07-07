Shirley Willis

SHELBY - Shirley Mae Jones Willis, age 79, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Atrium Healthcare Cleveland.
Born in Cleveland County on September 25, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Paul Ernest Jones and Swanny McCalley Jones.
She was a charter member of Westwood Heights Baptist Church, where she was a former hostess of the church and worked in the nursery. Shirley was the owner of Willis Sandwich shop for 50 years with her husband David. She enjoyed cooking and talking with all of her customers at the restaurant. Shirley loved everyone, but especially her three daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren most. In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, David Willis; two brothers, Wallace Jones and Gail Jones; and a sister, Agnes Jones.
Shirley is survived by her three daughters, Kim Ledbetter and husband Robert Jr. of Shelby, Nancy Bumgarner and husband Odis of Shelby, and Cathy Willis of Shelby; six grandchildren, Brittany Dick and husband Tommy, Elizabeth Bumgarner, Caroline Sparks and husband Daniel, Willis Ledbetter, Paige Blanton and fiance Hank Tallent, Travis Bumgardner and fiance Brandy Gosnell; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy Hicks of Fallston and Carolyn Mauney of Shelby; sister-in-law, Lib Jones of Boiling Springs and Brenda McDonald of Flordia and many loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am at Cleveland Memorial Park on Friday, July 10, 2020 with Rev. Dale Byrd and Rev. David Costner officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Due to COVIS-19 restrictions, social distancing and mask will be required.
The family will be at the home of Cathy Willis, 1043 Allison Drive, Shelby NC
Memorials can be made to: Westwood Heights Baptist Church, 605 Dellinger Road, Shelby NC 28152 or Eastside Baptist Church, 1165 Wyke Road, Shelby NC 28150
Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
