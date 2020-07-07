1/1
Shirley Willis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY - Shirley Mae Jones Willis, age 79, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Atrium Healthcare Cleveland.

Born in Cleveland County on September 25, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Paul Ernest Jones and Swanny McCalley Jones.

She was a charter member of Westwood Heights Baptist Church, where she was a former hostess of the church and worked in the nursery. Shirley was the owner of Willis Sandwich shop for 50 years with her husband David. She enjoyed cooking and talking with all of her customers at the restaurant. Shirley loved everyone, but especially her three daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren most. In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, David Willis; two brothers, Wallace Jones and Gail Jones; and a sister, Agnes Jones.

Shirley is survived by her three daughters, Kim Ledbetter and husband Robert Jr. of Shelby, Nancy Bumgarner and husband Odis of Shelby, and Cathy Willis of Shelby; six grandchildren, Brittany Dick and husband Tommy, Elizabeth Bumgarner, Caroline Sparks and husband Daniel, Willis Ledbetter, Paige Blanton and fiance Hank Tallent, Travis Bumgardner and fiance Brandy Gosnell; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy Hicks of Fallston and Carolyn Mauney of Shelby; sister-in-law, Lib Jones of Boiling Springs and Brenda McDonald of Flordia and many loving nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am at Cleveland Memorial Park on Friday, July 10, 2020 with Rev. Dale Byrd and Rev. David Costner officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Due to COVIS-19 restrictions, social distancing and mask will be required.

The family will be at the home of Cathy Willis, 1043 Allison Drive, Shelby NC

Memorials can be made to: Westwood Heights Baptist Church, 605 Dellinger Road, Shelby NC 28152 or Eastside Baptist Church, 1165 Wyke Road, Shelby NC 28150

Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 6, 2020
Nancy and Cathy, prayers for each of you as well as Kim. Loved seeing Ms Shirley at family gatherings...
Christie Ledbetter Blanton
Friend
July 6, 2020
Shirley was a beautiful and kind person. Ill always remember her happy spirit. Love and prayers to all the family.
Sherri Lee Cox
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved