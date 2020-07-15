1/1
SS Howell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. SS Howell, 85, of 1940 Cherryville Road in Cherryville, NC passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Carolina Care Center in Cherryville. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on January 21, 1935 to the late Rev. Fred L. Howell and Gertrude Roberts Howell.
The funeral service for Mr. Howell will be private. He will be place in the church at 12:30 PM to begin viewing. A reception of friends will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Waco, NC from 2:00 PM until 2:30 PM. Burial will take place at church cemetery.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
12:30 PM
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Service
02:00 - 02:30 PM
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Enloe's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved