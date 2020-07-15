Mr. SS Howell, 85, of 1940 Cherryville Road in Cherryville, NC passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Carolina Care Center in Cherryville. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on January 21, 1935 to the late Rev. Fred L. Howell and Gertrude Roberts Howell.
The funeral service for Mr. Howell will be private. He will be place in the church at 12:30 PM to begin viewing. A reception of friends will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Waco, NC from 2:00 PM until 2:30 PM. Burial will take place at church cemetery.
