|
|
LAWNDALE: St. Augustean "Sissy" Blanton, 60, died at her residence Friday, August 2, 2019.
A native of Cleveland Co., she was born to the late Irvin and Ruth Gettys Franklin. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who retired from Food Lion. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Robert and Winton Franklin. She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmie Blanton, of the home; son, Jimmie Blanton and fiancée, Becky Camp of Lawndale; daughters, Tina Sparks and fiancé, Donald Williamson of Shelby and Ashley Blanton of Lawndale; sisters, Alori Hunt and husband, Scott of Shelby and Ava Kay Franklin of Grover; brothers, Dwight Franklin and wife, Lynn of South Carolina and Gary Franklin and wife, Janie Craig of Shelby; grandchildren, Raven Blanton, Sierra Sparks, Savanna Sparks, Logan Rash, Brandon Weeks and Jace Blanton; and great grandchild, Waylon Creson. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019 in the chapel of Clay-Barnette Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Hunt officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, and other times at the home of her daughter, Tina, 1204 New Prospect Church Road, Shelby.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 3, 2019