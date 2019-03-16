Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Grover, NC
GALAX, Va. - Janice Starr Lowery Heavner, 51, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her residence.

Born November 16, 1967 in Clevleand County, she was a daughter of Gwendolyn Davis Lowery and the late Ronald Mike Lowery.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her two daughters, Breanna Jones and Gabrielle Heavner; three grandchildren, Isabelle Davis, Gabriel Davis and Hallie Heavner and her grandmother, Isabel Lowery.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 3:00 PM, Sunday March 17, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Grover.

The family will greet friends following the service.

Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 2338 Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Grover, NC 28073.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 16, 2019
