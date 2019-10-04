|
|
Mrs. Stella Mauney Ward, 68, of Shelby, NC passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Peak Resources in Shelby. She was born in Cleveland County, NC on June 1, 1951 to the late George Albert Mauney and Lucille Shuford Mauney.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church Lawndale. Burial will take place at church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at the church and at other times 3600 Rube Spangler Road Lawndale NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 4, 2019