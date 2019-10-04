Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Lawndale, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Lawndale, NC
View Map
Stella Ward


1951 - 2019
Stella Ward Obituary
Mrs. Stella Mauney Ward, 68, of Shelby, NC passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Peak Resources in Shelby. She was born in Cleveland County, NC on June 1, 1951 to the late George Albert Mauney and Lucille Shuford Mauney.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church Lawndale. Burial will take place at church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at the church and at other times 3600 Rube Spangler Road Lawndale NC.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 4, 2019
