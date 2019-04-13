Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:30 PM
Roberts Tabernacle CME Church
Shelby, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Ross


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen Ross Obituary
CHERRYVILLE - Stephen L. Ross 68, of 504 J.C. Dellinger Road passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Wendover Hospice House of Shelby.

He was born in Cleveland Count on October 10, 1950 to the Late Robert Ross and Helen Glenn Ross.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Roberts Tabernacle CME Church in Shelby.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 3:30 p.m.

Condolences can be expressed at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.