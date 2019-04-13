|
|
CHERRYVILLE - Stephen L. Ross 68, of 504 J.C. Dellinger Road passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Wendover Hospice House of Shelby.
He was born in Cleveland Count on October 10, 1950 to the Late Robert Ross and Helen Glenn Ross.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Roberts Tabernacle CME Church in Shelby.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 3:30 p.m.
Condolences can be expressed at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 13, 2019