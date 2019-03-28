|
SHELBY - Stephen "Steve" Gardner, age 67, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at his home in Shelby. Born in Robeson County on February 4, 1952, he was the son of the late William Hoyle "W.H./ Bill" Gardner Jr. and Lucille Hendrick Gardner. He was a 1970 graduate Crest High School and later from Randolph Technical Institute, one of the premier photography schools of the time. Steve served two tours of duty in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church, where he was a former deacon, Royal Ambassadors leader, chairman of the Properties Committee and various other committees as well. Steve was a carpenter and worked in construction most of his life as well as being a skilled woodworker, BBQ champion, Memphis in May BBQ judge, and photographer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Karen Gardner Shepherd and one daughter, Kimberly Hastings Pruett and her husband, Tim Brady Pruett.
Steve is survived by his wife of 29 years, Diann Bivins Gardner of the home; one son, Mark Hastings of Lawndale; two brothers, Jerry Gardner and wife Joyce of Shelby and Jim Gardner and wife Nancy of Spartanburg, SC; one sister, Linda Gardner Bowman of Orlando, FL; four grandchildren: Halley Greene and fiancé Roland Parker, Cole Hastings, Kayla Pruett and fiancé Joey Cody, and Levi Pruett, as well as one great-granddaughter, Dakota Jean Cody, and one adopted daughter, Grace Hoakip of India.
Service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Rit Varriale officiating; burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the committal service in the Christian Life Center.
Memorials may be made to Hands on Missions Lifeway India Building Fund, PO Box 279, Shelby NC 28151 or Shelby Mission Camp Handyman Ministry PO Box 1047, Shelby, NC 28151.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Gardner.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 28, 2019