|
|
Arnold Stephen "Steve" Gordon, 68, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Testa Hospice House in Kings Mountain.
Born in Cleveland County, on May 18, 1951, he was a son of the late Henry Columbus Gordon and Ocie Mae Grigg Gordon. Steve was the owner of Gordon Body Shop and American Breeder Services Representative. He was a member of Beulah United Methodist Church, Cleveland County Cattlemen's Association, Rutherford County Cattlemen's Association, Cleveland County Life Enrichment Center Board of Directors, and former member of the Cleveland County Planning and Zoning Commission.
He is survived by his two sons, Bryan Gordon and wife Kristen of Shelby and Matt Gordon and wife Angel of Earl; brother Dennis Gordon and wife Shelia of Shelby; girlfriend, Kathy Hunt; and two grandsons, Henry and Lane.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 PM at Beulah United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Dr. Steve Taylor officiating. At other times the family will be at the home of Dennis & Shelia Gordon, 1505 Stoney Point Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
Memorials may be made to the Levine Cancer Institute, 1021 Morehead Medical Dr., Charlotte, NC 28204 or to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 31, 2020